Getting toys and books unpacked, sorted and distributed to thousands of children in a matter of weeks is no small task.
And it takes a little more than holiday spirit alone to keep the army of Press Herald Toy Fund volunteers working at full speed. Sometimes it takes a little pizza.
That’s when the Toy Fund places a call to Anthony’s Italian Kitchen in Portland or Derosier’s in Freeport or Amato’s, which has a chain of restaurants in the region. And before long, the volunteers are enjoying a pizza break and fueling up for the rest of their shifts.
The businesses are among the most loyal and enthusiastic supporters of the fund, but in a way that doesn’t show up in the daily donor lists.
Even during the height of the pandemic when restaurants were struggling to pay their bills, they were always quick to put some pies in the oven for the hardworking volunteers.
And there’s more than just pizza on the menu. Some days, the volunteers feast on donated sandwiches from Subway in Portland or on assorted food and goodies from Trader Joe’s in Portland.
There are other business that support the effort in quiet ways, including the Freeport CVS, which donates paper goods and supplies. And there’s Northeast Transport of Waldoboro, which provides a truck and driver to transport toys from the workshop to several nonprofit agencies that distribute the gifts in the Midcoast region.
It truly takes a village. And some pizza.
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
Maury & Joseph Bohan $500
In memory of my beloved wife, Carol Sullivan, and in lieu of Christmas cards, from Mark Sullivan $100
In loving memory of Roman Maxsimic, from Kathy, Tessa and Kara $75
The Aylwards $20
The Ramsey Family $200
Steven Hendrickson $100
Anonymous $50
Anonymous $2,500
In memory of Judy, Liz and John, from Barbara $150
In memory of the generosity of Uncle Al, from Bernadette Pesce $25
Merry Christmas! The Hankens Family $100
Peace on Earth, good will toward your fellow human! $50
Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas from Barbara & Jay Bock! $250
Happy Holidays! $50
Happy holidays from John & Marybeth Richardson! $100
In memory of Dave Davis, who loved Christmas! From Anna, Dianne and family. Anna Davis $50
The McGovern Family $100
One damn great idea! Buddy Doyle $100
JLF $20
In memory of our parents, John & Rita Ready, and Harriet & Curt Brown $200
Anonymous $2,500
In memory of Marie Brien, who loved all children, and loved Christmas. From Ernie, Kathy and Warren $50
Anonymous $200
In memory of Phil, Henty and Laurie LaRou $250
In memory of Charles Wadsworth, from Peggy Wadsworth $20
In honor of Mary Gavin $35
In loving memory of Lucille & Albert Luce. From Barbara Stanley $100
Merry Christmas to all! $200
John & Dianne Caterina $50
Yo ho ho! Daniel Snyder $30
Merry Christmas to all & a wish for peace! Denise K. $100
In memory of Kay & Wally $100
In memory of Doris Cook, from Eddie & Marianne Cook $100
Whipple I Callender Architects $500
In memory of Eleanor Bishop Speare, from Sarah Speare $20
In memory of Ed Conroy and Jimmy Wallace, from Sean Conroy $750
Claudette Greene $100
Ken & Jill Ryan $200
Merry Christmas Skip & Sue McDougall $200
Anonymous $50
Robin McLaughlin $50
In honor of Maryann Kelly $500
In memory of Marie, from John Fitzsimmons & Lynn Breckinridge $100
Happy reading and Merry Christmas! Erica Bartlett $35
Pine State Elevator $250
Anonymous $100
In memory of Edna Shattuck $250
My wish is for all the kids to have a happy Christmas! Sharon $100
Merry Christmas from the Thomas Family $300
Anonymous $50
From F/V Miss Amelia and F/V Maria & Dorothy $200
In memory of Sidney and David, from Brian $200
Wesley Lovejoy $300
Blessings to all! $100
John & Nancy Sherin $50
Greg & Pam $50
In memory of Grandpa Rock & Grandma Barbara $100
For books, please! Anne & Richard $100
In memory of Ann Rosen, from Judy Bertram $100
The Floden Family $100
In loving memory of our dear Michael $100
Happy Holidays for everyone! Jay Fulton $20
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $120,131.49
