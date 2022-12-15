Getting toys and books unpacked, sorted and distributed to thousands of children in a matter of weeks is no small task.

And it takes a little more than holiday spirit alone to keep the army of Press Herald Toy Fund volunteers working at full speed. Sometimes it takes a little pizza.

How to help To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. The names of donors who don’t wish to remain anonymous will be printed daily throughout the holiday season in the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram, the Lewiston Sun Journal and Brunswick Times Record.

That’s when the Toy Fund places a call to Anthony’s Italian Kitchen in Portland or Derosier’s in Freeport or Amato’s, which has a chain of restaurants in the region. And before long, the volunteers are enjoying a pizza break and fueling up for the rest of their shifts.

The businesses are among the most loyal and enthusiastic supporters of the fund, but in a way that doesn’t show up in the daily donor lists.

Even during the height of the pandemic when restaurants were struggling to pay their bills, they were always quick to put some pies in the oven for the hardworking volunteers.

And there’s more than just pizza on the menu. Some days, the volunteers feast on donated sandwiches from Subway in Portland or on assorted food and goodies from Trader Joe’s in Portland.

Advertisement

There are other business that support the effort in quiet ways, including the Freeport CVS, which donates paper goods and supplies. And there’s Northeast Transport of Waldoboro, which provides a truck and driver to transport toys from the workshop to several nonprofit agencies that distribute the gifts in the Midcoast region.

It truly takes a village. And some pizza.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

Maury & Joseph Bohan $500

In memory of my beloved wife, Carol Sullivan, and in lieu of Christmas cards, from Mark Sullivan $100

In loving memory of Roman Maxsimic, from Kathy, Tessa and Kara $75

The Aylwards $20

The Ramsey Family $200

Steven Hendrickson $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $2,500

In memory of Judy, Liz and John, from Barbara $150

In memory of the generosity of Uncle Al, from Bernadette Pesce $25

Merry Christmas! The Hankens Family $100

Peace on Earth, good will toward your fellow human! $50

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas from Barbara & Jay Bock! $250

Happy Holidays! $50

Happy holidays from John & Marybeth Richardson! $100

In memory of Dave Davis, who loved Christmas! From Anna, Dianne and family. Anna Davis $50

The McGovern Family $100

One damn great idea! Buddy Doyle $100

JLF $20

In memory of our parents, John & Rita Ready, and Harriet & Curt Brown $200

Anonymous $2,500

In memory of Marie Brien, who loved all children, and loved Christmas. From Ernie, Kathy and Warren $50

Anonymous $200

In memory of Phil, Henty and Laurie LaRou $250

In memory of Charles Wadsworth, from Peggy Wadsworth $20

In honor of Mary Gavin $35

In loving memory of Lucille & Albert Luce. From Barbara Stanley $100

Merry Christmas to all! $200

John & Dianne Caterina $50

Yo ho ho! Daniel Snyder $30

Merry Christmas to all & a wish for peace! Denise K. $100

In memory of Kay & Wally $100

In memory of Doris Cook, from Eddie & Marianne Cook $100

Whipple I Callender Architects $500

In memory of Eleanor Bishop Speare, from Sarah Speare $20

In memory of Ed Conroy and Jimmy Wallace, from Sean Conroy $750

Claudette Greene $100

Ken & Jill Ryan $200

Merry Christmas Skip & Sue McDougall $200

Anonymous $50

Robin McLaughlin $50

In honor of Maryann Kelly $500

In memory of Marie, from John Fitzsimmons & Lynn Breckinridge $100

Happy reading and Merry Christmas! Erica Bartlett $35

Pine State Elevator $250

Anonymous $100

In memory of Edna Shattuck $250

My wish is for all the kids to have a happy Christmas! Sharon $100

Merry Christmas from the Thomas Family $300

Anonymous $50

From F/V Miss Amelia and F/V Maria & Dorothy $200

In memory of Sidney and David, from Brian $200

Wesley Lovejoy $300

Blessings to all! $100

John & Nancy Sherin $50

Greg & Pam $50

In memory of Grandpa Rock & Grandma Barbara $100

For books, please! Anne & Richard $100

In memory of Ann Rosen, from Judy Bertram $100

The Floden Family $100

In loving memory of our dear Michael $100

Happy Holidays for everyone! Jay Fulton $20

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $120,131.49

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: