Forty-four People Plus members, all bundled up and excited, before heading out to explore the Gardens Aglow light display at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens earlier this month. Led by retired People Plus Membership Coordinator Frank Connors, this “Frank’s Field Trip” included a bus trip to the gardens and a pizza party with pies for dessert after the trip at the People Plus Center. A great way to kick off the holiday season! For more information on activities at the center, visit peopleplusmaine.org. Photo contributed by People Plus