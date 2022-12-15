A new documentary focused on Britain’s longest-serving monarch will debut for a pair of screenings later this month at the historic Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta.

“Portrait of the Queen,” directed by photographer Fabrizio Ferri, offers an original portrayal of the story of the queen through the most revealing portraits of her, as shared by the photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.

“I preferred to shoot their ‘portraits’ in the studio, with a pictorial light, in a black box, portraying them dressed in black,” Ferri said in an interview about the film. “Their stories, their emotions in recalling them, their experiences with the Queen which they shared with me. It’s not just a narrative voice, but a real presence that forms the backbone of the film.”

Based on the best-selling book “Elisabetta II: Ritratto di Regina by Paola Calvetti,” “Portrait of The Queen” will share her story spanning through seven decades, seen through the lenses of the world’s greatest photographers as they created an iconographic image that remains unique, while everything around her, culture, society and politics, changes.

Special focus is given to each of The Queen’s most intense, intimate, faithful portraits, symbols of 20th century history, contextualized by the photographers who portrayed Her Majesty – Brian Aris, Jason Bell, Julian Calder, Chris Levine, David Montgomery, and John Swannell. In addition, comments from British subjects alternate with conversations featuring photographer and Camera Press photo agency co-owner Emma Blau, Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, actress, author, philanthropist and model Isabella Rossellini, and Susan Sarandon, actor and activist who met the Queen in person and gives viewers a more private, intimate reflection on the role, obligations and complexities of being a monarch. Also featuring British actor Charles Dance, winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award for the series The Crown.

“Portrait of the Queen” will play at The Lincoln Theater for two screenings only, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 30. Tickets for this special event are $15 for adult, $13 for Lincoln Theater members and $5 for patrons 18 and under. Tickets may be purchased at the door beginning 30 minutes before showtime or in advance through the theater’s online box office at LincolnTheater.net. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta.

