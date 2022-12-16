Looking for a job? The public library in Scarborough hosts CareerCenter services from the Maine Department of Labor. These services are designed to help job seekers and employers connect and help with resume writing, technology use, job-seeking, finding apprenticeships, federal bonding information, and other methods and resources. A skilled consultant is available at the library to help with these tasks.

“After the pandemic hit, there was a lot of change for people trying to find a new career path, or training, or finding what they need to do,” said Lola Achuba, a Maine Department of Labor CareerCenter consultant working with the Scarborough Public Library. “There was a lot of funding through the Maine Department of Labor from the American Job Recovery Plan, so we decided to take the CareerCenter services out into the community and bring it out to the people, connecting them to resources that are really good for them that they are unaware of.”

In June, Achuba reached out to the library as the Maine Department of Labor was reaching into more communities. Across the state, these services have been introduced into 51 libraries to make the resource more accessible.

These services are available for everyone. Job seekers as well as employers, youth as well as seniors, homeless, veterans, disabled people, those who are incarcerated, and whether they are Scarborough resident or not. … All are welcome. Achuba said she can help anyone explore career pathways, regardless of their situation.

“People use the library on a regular basis because we have the free computers here. A lot of the people that are using the computers are doing job searching,” said Catherine Morrison, assistant director and adult services manager at the library. “So we can help them with resumes, formatting things. … So we can sort of help them with the technical part of the job search, but it’s great to have Lola. She knows about all the job training programs, the rehab program, …” Morrison said having a skilled and knowledgeable consultant such as Achuba to help people is very valuable.

To get helpd from Achuba, drop-in hours are available every other Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the library. People can also call or visit the library to schedule an appointment. For those who can’t come in-person, they can schedule a virtual appointment or Achuba can come visit them. For more information, call the library at 207-396-6276.

“Getting people connected with employment and training gives me joy,” said Achuba. “I feel fulfilled, getting that done, that I can put a smile on a family’s faces.”

