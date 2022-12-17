David Abdi, Lewiston senior, midfield: A team captain, Abdi was successful on over 80 percent of his passes and scored four goals with five assists. He was one of 13 players chosen to Maine’s United Soccer Coaches Association All-Region team – the Maine Soccer Coaches Association’s most selective all-star team.

Mohamed Adow, Edward Little senior, forward: Adow scored in the big games and throughout the season, notching 24 goals with nine assists despite being the focus of opposing defenses. Adow was also an All-Region pick.

Advertisement

Jack Banks, Brunswick senior, midfielder: One of Maine’s three United Soccer Coaches All-America picks and voted the Class A Player of the Year, Banks scored 15 goals with nine assists. He scored seven playoff goals and had a goal and an assist in the 2-1 state championship victory against Scarborough.

Myles Culley, Waynflete senior, forward: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and one of Maine’s USCA All-Americans, Culley scored 52 goals in his first season of Maine high school action to tie the state boys’ soccer single-season record, leading Waynflete to its fourth straight Class C championship.

Advertisement

Will Fallona, Scarborough senior, forward: Powerful and hard-working with the ability to score in multiple ways, Fallona scored 25 goals with 11 assists in the highly competitive Class A South and joined Jack Banks and Myles Culley as an All-America choice.

Noah Flagg, Scarborough senior, back: Voted the SMAA Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons and an All-Region selection this year, Flagg was a steadying influence for the Red Storm, who won the Class A South title.

Advertisement

Jeremiah Gomez, Thornton Academy senior, midfield: The linchpin for a much improved Thornton team, Gomez scored 10 goals with eight assists, earning first-team SMAA and MSCA All-South honors. “He was probably the best player we saw all season,” said Kennebunk Coach Nathan Bean.

Liam Hickey, Yarmouth senior, back: One of only two defenders named to the All-Region team, Hickey was picked as the MSCA’s Class B Player of the Year. Especially effective with free kicks and long throw-ins, Hickey helped Yarmouth win the Class B championship.

Advertisement

Nick Phinney, Gorham senior, goalkeeper: The clear choice for the top goalkeeper in Class A South, Phinney allowed eight goals in 16 games and did not allow more than one goal in any game. Phinney sustained an injury in practice the night before Gorham’s regional semifinal and did not play in a 2-0 loss to Scarborough.

Andrew Poulin, Winslow senior, forward: Despite having defenses focused on him, Poulin scored 50 goals this season to become the third player in Maine boys’ soccer history to reach that milestone. An All-Region pick and two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection, Poulin finished his career with 105 goals, tied for eighth in Maine history.

Advertisement

Wyatt Yager, Marshwood senior, forward: Despite being dogged by a leg injury, Yager used his tenacious work rate and ball control to score 15 goals and was named the SMAA Offensive Player of the Year, following up a 16-goal campaign when the Hawks won the 2021 Class A title.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Roma, Brunswick: A year after falling in the Class A championship game, Roma directed the Dragons (14-3-1) through a tough Class A North schedule and had the team playing its best at the finish, when it walloped Lewiston, 6-0, in the regional final and then came from behind to beat Scarborough, 2-1, for the program’s first state title since 1999.