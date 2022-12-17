Julia Black, Scarborough senior, back: An All-New England defender, Black was the defensive rock for the Red Storm, who allowed just three goals all season and posted 15 shutouts in 18 games. She is undecided on her college plans.

Lana Djuranovic, Scarborough junior, midfielder: One of the state’s three All-Americans, Djuranovic was one of the most dangerous offensive players in the state. Her goal on a header in double overtime lifted the Red Storm to the Class A state title. She finished the season with a team-record 26 goals and five assists.

Advertisement

Ava Feeley, Yarmouth senior, forward: Feeley scored a school-record 34 goals in leading the Clippers to their first Class B championship since 2017. She scored all three Yarmouth goals in a 3-2 overtime win over Hermon in the state final. An All-American, Feeley also set a school record with 71 career goals. She will play next at Boston College.

Ella Hosford, Bucksport senior, midfielder: A repeat selection to the Varsity Maine All-State team, Hosford scored 33 goals and had 36 assists to lead the Golden Bucks to the Class C state title. For her career, Hosford had 119 goals and 78 assists. She will play soccer at Husson University.

Advertisement

Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy senior, midfielder: An All-American, Huntsman scored 28 goals and had nine assists to lead the undefeated Panthers to their four straight Class D state title. Huntsman finished her career with 77 goals and 38 assists. She plans to play basketball at Bates College.

Stella Jarvais, Windham sophomore, back: The SMAA defensive player of the year, Jarvais anchored a defense that posted six shutouts. She was precise with her corner kicks, picking up four assists on them this fall.

Advertisement

Ali Mokriski, Scarborough senior, forward: The SMAA Offensive Player of the Year, Mokriski scored 22 goals and had a school-record 17 assists this season, including a pair of goals in the regional final win over Gorham. She’ll play soccer at Bryant University.

Alexis Morin, Brunswick sophomore, forward: Morin had 25 goals and 10 assists in leading the Dragons to the Class A North title for a second consecutive season. She was selected first team all-KVAC by the league’s coaches for a second season in a row.

Advertisement

Lyndsee Reed, Hermon senior, forward: Reed finished her career with a 40-goal season, helping the Hawks win a third straight Class B North title. For her career, Reed scored 102 goals. Hermon went 61-3 during that span, never losing to a Northern Maine opponent. Reed is undecided on her college plans.

Bella Tanis, Brewer senior, goalie: An All-New England selection and the KVAC Class A player of the year, Tanis recorded nine shutouts and had a goals-against average of 0.71. She plans to play soccer in college, but has yet to decide where.

Advertisement

Abbey Thornton, Windham senior, midfielder: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State selection. Thornton scored 34 goals and had six assists this fall. A three-time all-SMAA player, she had 66 goals and 19 assists over her final two seasons. Thornton will play soccer at the University of Maine.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Garcelon, Bucksport: Garcelon guided the Golden Bucks to an 18-0 season, winning the Class C state championship with a 2-1 victory over Maranacook – a school that defeated Bucksport in the 2021 state championship game. It was the first state title for the girls’ soccer program at Bucksport.