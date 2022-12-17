Re: Maine Public Advocate William S. Harwood’s Dec. 13 column:

Yes, we should assist low-income Mainers with their electric bills, but I’m surprised Mr. Harwood didn’t mention at least two obvious solutions to this goal. I own a share in a community solar farm, and I’ve either overestimated my annual consumption or the array generates more kilowatt-hours than expected. Either way, my solar credits keep growing, and if I can’t use them within a year they expire, benefiting nobody but Central Maine Power.

Well, why can’t I donate some portion of my credits to a state “solar bank” that gets immediately used to offset electric bills for qualifying low-income households? Come to think of it, why can’t I donate a portion of my monthly solar generation to the state solar bank, thus helping to shift electricity costs away from our low-income neighbors?

I also wonder why the state doesn’t issue bonds to build state-owned, moderate- to large-scale solar farms, the output therefrom being designated to offset the electric bills of low-income Mainers. After all, electrons are completely fungible.

Mark Love

Falmouth

