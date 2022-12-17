Some people have stated that the present Cabot Mill mural is not an accurate depiction of Brunswick’s history.

The idea of working together sounds nice, but is that what has actually happened and is happening presently?

Marketing departments know how to make almost anything appear glamorous and wonderful. We know images do not always represent reality!

Do we need to consider what working together really means? I would ask, are we really working together as a community, or are we simply following a path laid before us by someone or by some influential entity?

The word “community” might be used erroneously based on an individual’s concept of what community means. It means people, all members coming together, communing and then all members communicating equally.

“Community” is frequently used to simply refer to geographic boundaries. Many times that word is used without discussion about human relations. Since the mural is quite large and is alleged to represent a large number of people, perhaps more input is needed as to what this mural represents and if it represents the facts.

Community also represents the natural environment, which consists of birds, insects, mammals, water systems, the air everything breathes. These members are also part of working and functioning together. Rachel Carson reminded us of these details in her 1962 book, “Silent Spring.”

It appears we need to give this mural further thought.

Joseph Ciarrocca

Brunswick

