In response to reader Gerry Brown of Cape Elizabeth regarding World Cup coverage (Letter to the editor, Dec. 14):

He is annoyed with soccer terminology in World Cup TV broadcasts. Is he also annoyed by the terms “birdie” and “eagle” when watching golf? Or perhaps he is annoyed by the terms “love” and “ace” when watching tennis? I’m guessing he’s not, even though golf and tennis are also British sports.

Why the hostility toward soccer? I think he might just envy those of us who love the sport and enjoy the excitement of its showcase event!

Michael Vassallo

Newcastle

