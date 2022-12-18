WINDHAM – Richard M. DuPerre, 89, of Brentwood Road passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House following a brief illness, his loving family was by his side.

Richard was born in Portland on July 22, 1933, the son of the late Alfred H. and Marie Antoinette (Bertrand) DuPerre. He attended local schools graduating from Cheverus High School in the class 1951, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1956 and then received his master’s degree from Union College in New York in 1972.

On June 7, 1958 Richard married the love of his life, Cecelia L. Fortin at St. Dominic’s Church in Portland.

For his entire working career, Richard was employed by General Electric as a Mechanical Engineer, retiring in 1982. In his spare time, he loved playing golf, working in his vegetable gardens raising the best tomatoes and cucumbers, and practicing and teaching karate. He was an avid runner up until the age of 86, running yearly in the Peaks Island Race, the annual Turkey Trot and the annual Seadog Race.

He was a lifelong communicant of the Catholic Church where he also served as a Eucharistic Minister and was very active in church activities. He served as a troop leader for the Indian Guides with his sons, did industrial appraisals after retiring, served as a facilitator for the Prostrate Cancer survivors at the Dempsey Center, and worked every day helping build his granddaughters house.

Cecelia and Richard loved spending winters in Florida and taking Cruises to the Bahama’s, Cancun, Cozumel, St. Thomas, St. Kits and many other ports. His greatest love was the time he spent surrounded by family, whether hosting family gatherings or just grilling red hotdogs for the grandchildren. Richard was a quiet man who was known for his integrity and honesty.

Richard was predeceased by two sisters, Marie “Gertrude” Maggiano and Marie “Elaine” Simpson, a brother, Lionel DuPerre.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cecelia L. DuPerre of Windham; two daughters, Ann Marie Carr and her husband Kirk Olund, of Falmouth, Catherine Kimball and her husband Alan Kimball of Woolwich, three sons, Richard and his wife, Katherine DuPerre of Scarborough, Lawrence DuPerre of Cape Elizabeth, and Paul M. DuPerre of Scarborough; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Richard’s life will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the South Portland Chapel followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Richard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Richards memory to

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

﻿www.stjude.org/donate

