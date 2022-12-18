PORTLAND – Robert Winsor Meeken, 95, of 75 State St. Portland, left these earthly confines on Dec, 13, 2022. He now rests in peace with his beloved wife, Christine and cherished daughter, Deborah.

Born in Jamaica Plain, Mass. on May 15, 1927 “Bob” spent

his early years playing baseball, building and flying model planes, participating in the Boy Scouts and skiing. He attended schools in Wollaston, Mass., Burlington, Vt. and Portland.

During high school in Portland, he met Christine Olsen. Bob and Chris married on March 31, 1951, in Portland.

After high school Bob attended Portland junior college, Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He also became a member of the Free Masons. After marrying they moved to Wakefield, Mass. to raise a family. In addition to night school, work and parenting, Bob also coached Little League, was a scout master and an active member in the Episcopal church.

Bob’s career included employment with City Service, MITRE Corporation and Lincoln Laboratory which involved travel to locations throughout the east coast and the south pacific. While in the South Pacific he fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a licensed pilot. An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, sailing, scuba diving and especially downhill skiing.

Upon retirement, Bob and Chris moved to Lakeside in Bridgton. Here they enjoyed time on Long Lake, hosted gatherings and spent many days on the slopes of Pleasant Mountain with family and friends. Places especially dear to Bob were Prince Edward Island, Canada; Brownfield, Bridgton, Falmouth and Portland; Kwajalein, Marshall Islands; and Saratoga, N.Y.

Travel was a great joy for Bob and Chris, and they were blessed with the ability to see much of the world. In 2008 Bob and Chris moved back to Portland. Bob became involved with the garden committee, the resident committee and the local train club which he eventually presided over.

We have lost one of the best of the greatest generation. You will be missed more than you know.

Bob was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Christine; parents Walter E. and Miriam S. Meeken; and his daughter, Deborah (Meeken) Wright.

He is survived by two sons, Donald R. Meeken of Brownfield, David S. Meeken and his wife Kira of Loudon, N.H., brother-in-law, Gary Olsen and wife Diane of Gorham, sister-in-law, Joan Olsen of Methuen, Mass.; nieces and nephews Joann Madore and husband Larry, Holly Goodrich, Price Hutchins, Meg Broderick and husband Shannon; grandchildren Christopher Meeken and wife Ashley, Eric Meeken and wife Liz, Kevin Wright and wife Kelli, Christine Aiello and husband Jaimee, Aaron Meeken and Kelsey Meeken. In addition, he leaves great-grandchildren Anna, Christian, Lucas, Eide, Gus, Leah, Chase and Wesley

Services and a celebration of life will be held in Portland in the spring.

To share memories of Bob or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athtuchins.com.

In lieu of flowers

please consider a donation to one of the following charities in Bob’s name:

*ALS Association

*Harvest Hills

Animal Shelter – Bridgton

*75 State Street – Portland