AUBURN – Mark Edward Grose, 55, of Auburn, and formerly of Bath, died from complications of Type 1 diabetes on Dec. 14, 2022 in his home.

He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on July 22, 1967 to Wilbur “Bill” and Eileen Grose. Due to his father’s military career, he lived in Tennessee for a short period of time before settling in Bath.

Mark attended schools in Bath and participated in football, basketball, and swimming, He graduated from Morse High School in 1985. While in high school, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes which was a lifetime struggle for him. After he graduated from Morse he worked for Time Warner and various car dealerships in southern and mid Maine. He made his home in Biddeford where he had two wonderful, remarkable children, Tim and Alexis with his former spouse, Debbie Angers.

Over time, his disease progressed such that he was dependent upon dialysis as he fought to be healthy enough to receive a kidney. Recently, he became healthy enough but lost the battle due to the years of dialysis.

This sounds like a hard battle and it was but you would not know this from Mark. His Mom referred to him as her “Sunshine Boy” due to his cheery, optimistic disposition. Mark loved cars. He often said if he could marry a car he would, although he may have had trouble selecting just one. He LOVED football and coaching – he was a volunteer on the coaching staff for Thornton Academy and at Poland High School. Being referred to as “Coach” made him very happy. Other loves included animals, music, especially Elton John, baking, playing cards with friends, and traveling.

Mark was a rich man in life…he was loved by his family and by an incredible number of friends he sustained throughout his life. He was generous with his time, heart, and whatever he could provide to help someone in need. Losing Mark is a shock and loss for so many.

Mark was predeceased by his parents; brother, Karl Grose; and his beloved friend, Geraldine “Gerry” Brown.

He is survived by his children Tim and Alexis; and his family – Matthew (Janice) of Mornington, Australia, John (Lee Montgomery) of Lincolnville, and Kimberly (Sioban) of Richmond, Va. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol Grose, of Woolwich, and his rich network of friends.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date to be announced.

