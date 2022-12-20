Portland police are continuing to search for the driver who fled the scene after seriously injuring a 41-year-old Portland man last week.

Aron Werman was struck by the car around 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 14 while crossing Brighton Avenue at Taft Road, police said Tuesday.

Maj. Robert Martin said Werman is still being treated at Maine Medical Center for his injuries.

The driver of the car was last seen heading inbound on Brighton Ave., Martin said. The car is a twilight blue Honda CRV from between 2012 and 2014 and should have significant front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has relevant information to call them at 207-874-8532 or 207-874-8575.

