A disabled mother from southern Maine said she and her boys find themselves alone this holiday season and struggling to get by on a household income that suddenly collapsed.
Parents have shared similar stories with the Press Herald Toy Fund many times over the years when asking for help. It’s an example of the many reasons the Toy Fund has served thousands of children in good economic times and bad, for 73 years.
Her letter also shows how hard it can be to ask for help that was never needed before, and how much she wants to give their children reasons to smile.
“I am in need of help to give my sweet boys a good Christmas. It is just me taking care of these boys. My husband left my boys and me in the beginning of May. Since then he has given me no money help at all and I am on SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) so I get very little money each month.
“I don’t like to ask for help but I need to. Thank you for reading this and any help would be greatly appreciated.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
TODAY’S DONATIONS:
In memory of my husband, Ted Brissette, from Evelyn $150
In honor of our Maine Millennial, Victoria. In love & honor of our Gen Z & A grandchildren – Alanna, Jordan, Maria, Sam, Noah, Ethan, Lara, Dara, Finn, James, Meriwether & Oliver $400
Anonymous $200
In memory of Rebecca Fox Carr and Howard Fox. Love, Bill Carr $50
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of Raymond A. Strout $20
In memory of Brendan Conway $100
In honor of former Toy Fund volunteer, Esther Marshall. From Esther Pappas $100
Happy Holidays! Pete & Becca Himmer $500
In loving memory of Rose & Ed Flaherty $50
In memory of Peter and Ben $250
Barb Wood $50
Margaret Groban $100
Add to the season’s joy! MHS Ladies Group $105
Peace! $10
Christmas is for kids! With warm wishes! $100
Larry Pixley & Robin Ratcliffe $250
Anonymous $30
Anonymous $50
Joy to the children! Papa Newman with Luc, Addie, Kai and Bayley $1,000
In loving memory of my parents, William & Mary O’Connor, from David4400 $100
In honor of our granddaughter, Bea. From Nana & Pops $150
Special thanks to Peaks Island, from Jim Memmott and Cindy Schmitt $75
In honor of Connor Graham. Loved and missed by all the Fillmores. From the Fillmores $100
In memory of Bob Barrows. Merry Christmas! From Becky, Pam & Madison $25
I want to put a smile on a child’s face. From Big Ed $20
William Jabine III $50
Merry Christmas to the children, Ethan & Owen $50
Alison Hildreth $200
Mary Hoffert $50
5 Special Webbs $200
Shawnee – Barb, Appreciation – Thanks $100
In loving memory of my mom & dad – Cliff & Gerry Ashley, from daughter Joan. $25
Merry Christmas from LT’s!! $100
Leonard & Sonia Tracy $100
TOTAL TO DATE: $158,745.49
