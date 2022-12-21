On Christmas eve, the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick will treat guests to a bowl of monkfish stew, donated by the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Society.

The cream-based stew featuring locally sourced fish, potatoes, carrots, and subtle spices, is produced by Hurricane’s Premium Soups & Chowders of Greene, Maine.

“We love to serve something that is locally sourced and created,” said Mid Coast Hunger Prevention volunteer Heather Arvidson.

Expecting to serve 115 guests this year, Arvidson said they will have 150 servings ready to go.

This is the second year the MCFS has donated the succulent stew as part of its Fishermen Feeding Mainers program that launched in the fall of 2020. Each year they buy seafood directly from local fishermen and donate it to schools, food banks, and community groups throughout the state.

Related Tasty stew of homely fish served up to hungry Mainers for Christmas Eve

This year the program has donated over 650,000 meals, according to a news release.

Advertisement

“Most of the time, the fish landed in Maine ends up someplace else: New York, Chicago, or Boston, and it is really important to remember that seafood is part of our local food system,” said MCFS Executive Director Ben Martens. “This program allows us to directly connect our fishermen and our ocean food production, with our communities and schools, and reintroduce seafood into our diet.”

MCHPP Executive Director Karen Parker expressed her gratitude in a press release on Monday.

“We consider ourselves very lucky to work with wonderful community partners like Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association. Each time they share their stew with us we receive such positive feedback from our soup kitchen guests; it’s a true treat!”

Not known for its good looks, the sweet tasting, yet ugly bottom-dweller known as monkfish was popular 20 years ago, but production slowed in 1999, due to fear of overfishing.

“There were concerns about the stock in the late 90s, but good management has brought that fishery back to sustainable levels,” said Martens.

However, monkfish is an accidental food source, caught in the nets of fishermen while searching for other groundfish like haddock, cod, and flounder, according to Martens.

Advertisement

He said the fish is mild and sweet, with a consistency akin to lobster, making it perfect for stews.

Last year Maine fishermen caught 1,022,967 monkfish, a 36% increase from 2020, according to Maine’s Department of Marine Resources.

“Monkfish is a good source of protein, is low in sodium, and provides vitamins B6, B12, potassium, phosphorus, and selenium; all things we need to stay happy and healthy,” said Marten.

Located at 12 Tenney Way in Brunswick, MCHPP will be serving stew on Saturday, December 24 from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Christmas Day to-go meals will also be available on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For more information visit mchpp.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: