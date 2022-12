South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary is hosting a Business Breakfast Roundtable on Jan. 5 to discuss the 2023 Springfest Community Celebration.

The event runs from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nutter Road. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected]

