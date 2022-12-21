Town & Country Federal Credit Union staff present The Locker Project with a donation. From left, TCFCU’s Lisa Bellefleur, Meghan Balvin, Kathryn Sargent; The Locker Project’s Executive Director Linda Halleran, Wendy Glaude and Jon Paradise. Contributed / TCFCU

Giving back

Town & Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,500 to help seven hunger-related organizations in Cumberland and York counties. The funds will enable the organizations to provide nearly 20,000 meals to children and families over the holidays. The donations will go to organizations including The Locker Project; food pantries in South Portland and Scarborough and at  Preble Street in Portland; and the Wayside Food Program in Portland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Autumn Hall has been hired as a client associate at Broadreach Public Relations in Portland.   Kennebunk.

Granted

Greg Dufour, president and CEO of Camden National Bank, Patrisha McLean, founder/president of Finding Our Voices, and Renee Smyth, CNB’s executive vice president. Contributed / Finding Our Voices

Finding Our Voices received an $8,000 grant from Camden National Bank for its Youth Healthy-Relationship campaign, bringing the bank’s total donations over the three years the nonprofit has been operational to $38,000. Finding Our Voices promotes awareness about domestic violence.

The Portland chapter of The Dream Factory was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The funding will help grant a dream trip to a critically or chronically ill Maine child and their family.

To submit a news item for The Forecaster People and Business column, email [email protected]

filed under:
Forecaster Community, people and business, portland maine, scarborough maine, south portland maine, windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles