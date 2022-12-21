Giving back

Town & Country Federal Credit Union donated $5,500 to help seven hunger-related organizations in Cumberland and York counties. The funds will enable the organizations to provide nearly 20,000 meals to children and families over the holidays. The donations will go to organizations including The Locker Project; food pantries in South Portland and Scarborough and at Preble Street in Portland; and the Wayside Food Program in Portland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Autumn Hall has been hired as a client associate at Broadreach Public Relations in Portland. Kennebunk.

Granted

Finding Our Voices received an $8,000 grant from Camden National Bank for its Youth Healthy-Relationship campaign, bringing the bank’s total donations over the three years the nonprofit has been operational to $38,000. Finding Our Voices promotes awareness about domestic violence.

The Portland chapter of The Dream Factory was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. The funding will help grant a dream trip to a critically or chronically ill Maine child and their family.

