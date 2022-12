Â

Andrew Mackie, executive director of the Scarborough Land Trust, will lead a coastal birding walk Jan. 7 at Ferry Beach.

Participants will seek out species that flock to Scarborough’s beaches in the winter months, including loons and long-tailed ducks.

Binoculars and warm clothes are encouraged. The program runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, including how to register for the free event, visit scarboroughlandtrust.org.

