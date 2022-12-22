New Year Gorham

The annual New Year’s Eve celebration returns to town Dec. 31 with a full slate of shows, activities and fireworks.

It’s the first full-blown New Year celebration since the pandemic began. “We are very excited, too,” an organizer, Krista Nadeau, said this week.

Wristbands allowing admission to all events are $5 and are available at Gorham Hannaford and Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St. Family passes, $25, are available at Gorham Rec and with cash at the door.

Events will be held at the municipal center, 75 South St., and at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

For a full schedule, visit New Year Gorham on Facebook.

Lions help with heat

Gorham Lions awarded $500 each to Dodge Energy and Pit Stop Propane and Fuels in Gorham and Waltz Propane in Buxton so the companies could pass them on to customers struggling with heating costs this winter, according Ken Aldrich, Gorham Lions membership chairperson.

Town board openings

The Town Council’s Appointments Committee is seeking citizen volunteers for several boards and committees.

They are: Planning Board, two openings; Economic Development Corp., three; Conservation Commission, two; Board of Appeals, three; Baxter Memorial Library Board of Trustees, three; Historic Preservation Commission, three; Fair Hearing Board, one; Board of Assessment Review, one; Board of Voter Registration Appeals, one; Revolving Loan Fund Committee, four; and Board of Health, one.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 20. Those interested in applying can download a Committee Volunteer Application at gorham-me.org. For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 222-1670 or email Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at lnordforsgorham.me.us.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 20, 1972, that the Rev. Harrison Dubbs had returned to his home on Church Street after being a patient at Maine Medical Center.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Treasury Department reported on Dec. 15 that the U.S. public debt was $31,319,627,308,434.12.

