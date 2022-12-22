Distracted driving is as dangerous as drunken driving, perhaps worse. It should be at least equally punishable as for driving under the influence (whether of drugs or alcohol).

I ride my bike up and down Route 1 more than I drive my car. At stoplights, I often see drivers on their phones (using mobile devices to text, take pictures, take a phone call or check Facebook, etc.), doing everything but pay attention to the guy on the bike, who is right next to them on the road.

At least the guy who had a few beers is looking out the window, because he knows he’s had a few cold ones. I’d put my safety, cycling along Route 1, on that guy any day. He’s at least looking at the road. Because I don’t want to see me or our buddy Steve the Boxer getting picked off of Route 1 by a driver who’s Facebooking – not face looking.

People need to be aware of others sharing the road.

Brett Trudeau

South Portland

