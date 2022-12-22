It is indeed true that men are less likely to talk about their cancer diagnosis than women. This is particularly true of men with prostate cancer. Women with breast cancer talk about their condition and join support groups. Men with prostate cancer are generally very reluctant to discuss their situations with anyone and usually avoid support groups.

All that having been said, there are good support groups for Maine men with prostate cancer. In the Portland area, men who are being treated with hormone therapy for prostate cancer, both early stage and advanced, gather regularly to discuss symptoms and side effects; compare treatment options and providers, and lend each other support and encouragement. The self-facilitating Hormone Therapy PC Support Group meets the third Monday of each month in downtown Portland and is open to all men receiving androgen deprivation therapy for prostate cancer. Please email [email protected] for details and information.

The current conversation about the value of support groups for men with cancer has been born out by the experience of our hormone therapy support group for some years now. It is a lot better to walk this walk together than to try to walk it alone.

Peter Murray

Portland

