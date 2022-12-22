The state has reported the first flu-related death of a child this winter.

The child was infected with influenza A, which is now actively circulating throughout the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

No other details about the child were provided, such as age or county of residence. And it wasn’t clear if the child had any underlying medical conditions.

Flu continues to spread at elevated levels across Maine. Overall for the 2022-23 flu season, Maine has recorded more than 9,000 cases and 330 hospitalizations.

Flu causes a fever and a cough or sore throat. People may also experience runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and tiredness.

Most people with flu have mild illness. However, certain people are at high risk for more serious illness, including children, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions.

Health officials say the best protection from severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death is to get the flu vaccine. Early data suggest that this year’s flu vaccine is a good match for the virus circulating in the U.S.

Flu can be treated with antiviral medications. Treatment works best when started within two days of getting sick. Starting treatment later can still be helpful, especially for people at high risk for serious illness.

Those at high risk who develop symptoms and parents with a child at high risk who becomes ill are advised to contact their health care provider.

