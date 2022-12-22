BIDDEFORD — On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:02 p.m., God took home a beautiful, stubborn soul who was loved deeply by his family and anyone he encountered. Roland Couture was a beloved husband, Dad, Pepere, friend, and teammate.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on April 28, 1933, a son of Lucien and Ovina (Picard) Couture. Growing up in the Biddeford and Saco area, Roland attended nearby schools, where he graduated from Biddeford High School. Shortly after graduating, Roland married the love of his life, Pauline M. Petit, which would reside in almost 64 years of marriage. Together they lived in the Biddeford area, where they welcomed their only son Ronald R. Couture into the world on July 29, 1963.

During this time, Roland took to the craft of becoming a butcher. Roland worked as a meat cutter for over 30 years, for both, Jordan’s Meats in Portland, and Swift & Co. in Biddeford and Dover. As he neared his years to retirement, Roland and his wife bought the Pinehurst Motel in Scarborough, which they ran and owned for 10 years. He sold this business in the end and officially retired himself and Pauline.

After a very successful career, Roland chose to live for the moments with his family and friends. During his free time you could find Roland dominating the golf course or playing cards, poker, and cribbage. He was a member of the Dutch Elm Golf Course and won the Tri-City Golf Tournament. For the last 25 years, he held a golf membership with the Biddeford – Saco Country Club, where he played with his son in the mornings with the “Gooch Group.” One would say that Roland was an avid sports fan. He loved his Patriots, Montreal Canadians, and Red Sox. He would watch every game and attend several in person with his family.

Once his son, Ronald, married Judie (Elliott) Couture, Roland and Pauline were blessed with three grand-daughters; Lauren, Katie, and Sarah. Roland attended every soccer game, basketball game, school event, birthday party, holiday celebration, and so much more. He loved these three girls with all of his heart, and he would have traveled all over the world just to see them and cheer them on. He would do anything, at any time, and anywhere for his granddaughters. Whenever Roland encountered his families’ dogs, you would catch him sneaking dog treats from his coat pockets, hoping to entice them into a game of tug-of-war. Those dogs always loved his company. His love and dedication to his family will go on forever. He will be deeply missed.

Roland is survived by: his son, Ronald Couture; daughter-in law, Judie Couture; and three granddaughters, Lauren, Katie, and Sarah; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by: his wife, Pauline Couture; and brothers, Phil, John “Blackie,” Rudy, and Eddy Couture.

Visiting Services will be available for the public on Dec. 27, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Hope Chapel in Biddeford, ME. The family has a requested a private burial service on Dec. 28, 2022.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: