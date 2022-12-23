November sales numbers are out from the Maine Association of Realtors, and the median closing price was $325,000. This is a $7,000 drop from October, but still 8.3 percent higher than this time last year. Here’s what we found in Cumberland and York counties.

26 SUNSET CIR., Waterboro — $325,000

3 beds, 1 bath, 1,518 SF

Just over 500 feet from the shore of Lake Arrowhead is this recently renovated home on a nearly full acre, wooded lot. A homeowners’ association provides access to a clubhouse and lakeside beach. The listing first offers up to $10,000 toward closing costs, then boasts of new granite countertops plus new stainless range and dishwasher in the kitchen, an all-new bathroom, and a finished walkout basement. The two-car garage has had new doors installed too. Listed by Yekaterina Zelinskaya, Startpoint Realty. See the full listing.

53 W. OLD ORCHARD AVE., Old Orchard Beach — $325,000

5 beds, 2 baths, 1,248 SF

Along with rental potential, year-round living in OOB gives you the bustle of summer and the small town solitude of winter. According to the listing, town record classifies this as a single-family home with an accessory dwelling unit, though it has been used as a single family for the past 40 years of ownership. A recent $55,000 price drop on this property might be reflective of the changing market, or what looks like the need for some interior and exterior maintenance. Listed by Kelli Brewer, Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

32 DALTON ST., Portland — $320,000

1.44 AC Lot

The only listing around this price in Portland this week is a build-able lot in East Deering, located where Dalton St. dead ends into the woods behind Presumpscot Elementary School. This neighborhood is loved for its proximity to Back Cove and Payson Park. The Roux Institute will soon build their main campus nearby. According to the listing, there’s potential for 14 to 19 units, though buyer is ultimately responsible for researching, licensing, and permitting. Listed by Timothy Flaherty, The Flaherty Group. See the full listing.

