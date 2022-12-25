A home in Westbrook caught fire Sunday afternoon, but the damage was minimal and there were no reported injuries.

All residents were able to safely evacuate the home. Firefighters responded promptly, according to Westbrook Fire Chief Stephen Sloan.

Sloan said Sunday the fire broke out in a wall where a wood stove pipe meets an external wall pipe. Someone walking past the home outside noticed the fire and altered the homeowners.

“All evidence is pointing that it was around the wood stove connection where it comes out through the building,” said Sloan.

Westbrook Fire Department received help at the scene from Gorham and Portland responders.

Staff photographer Greg Rec contributed to this report.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: