Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in the Lincoln County community of Edgecomb.

The child’s death was reported Christmas morning around 7:37 a.m. The 911 caller told police that a child was not breathing, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Monday.

Moss said the 3-year-old was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, where the child was pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, which is protocol in all child deaths in Maine. Detectives and evidence response technicians worked late into the night and all day Monday. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday.

The cause and manner of death is being withheld at the request of the Attorney General’s Office. The investigation into the death continues.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: