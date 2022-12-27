I followed Charles Todorich’s hint (Letter to the editor, Dec. 15) and decided to do a little investigation of my own into this nefarious and apparently all-powerful Hunter Biden character who lives rent-free in the minds of so many of Donald Trump’s devotees.

Hunter Biden is a 52-year-old man who, as a toddler, suffered a traumatic brain injury in the same car crash that killed his mother and baby sister. He has struggled, like millions of Americans, with substance abuse. He lost his brother, Beau, to cancer in 2015. He has held various positions in lobbying and was appointed to the board of directors of Amtrak by President George W. Bush.

He has never written a law or legislation. He has never held elected office. As far as I can see, Hunter Biden has never wielded any power over any American’s life. Like all addicts, he certainly has hurt people, only himself and his loved ones.

I’m sure his laptop contains some tawdry stuff that will get the Trump base drooling, but in the end – so what?

If that laptop is made public and it is revealed that Hunter Biden was standing on the grassy knoll in Dallas in November 1963, or held the ladder for the Lindbergh baby’s kidnappers, will any of that change anything? Will it make any sore loser still clinging to Donald Trump’s coattails suddenly a winner? At some point, “Hunter Biden’s Laptop” joined “Birth Certificate” and “Benghazi” in becoming almost an invocation, recited continuously to provide comfort to cultists.

Maybe, just maybe, it is time to move on and find another religion.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: