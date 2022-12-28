FARMINGTON — The final two remaining Sears stores in Maine are closing for good. The store in Farmington at 632 Wilton Road and the other one in Caribou are in liquidation mode — selling off the remaining merchandise at discounted prices.

More than 100 dealer-run Sears Hometown stores are closing in 36 states and Puerto Rico, according to a statement from the three companies conducting the liquidation sales.

Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Authorized Hometown Stores and affiliated debtor Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Dec. 12 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The companies said $40 million worth of inventory is being sold with prices reduced as much as 40%. The sale includes appliances, tools, lawn and garden items and other inventory.

