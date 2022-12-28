FARMINGTON — The final two remaining Sears stores in Maine are closing for good. The store in Farmington at 632 Wilton Road and the other one in Caribou are in liquidation mode — selling off the remaining merchandise at discounted prices.
More than 100 dealer-run Sears Hometown stores are closing in 36 states and Puerto Rico, according to a statement from the three companies conducting the liquidation sales.
Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Sears Authorized Hometown Stores and affiliated debtor Sears Hometown filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Dec. 12 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The companies said $40 million worth of inventory is being sold with prices reduced as much as 40%. The sale includes appliances, tools, lawn and garden items and other inventory.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.