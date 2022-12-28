In recent years, society’s attitude has shifted as people become more accepting and aware of mental health conditions. It’s important to note that mental illness is intrinsically tied to the criminal justice system. Concern over how mentally ill incarcerated people are treated and how effectively they reenter society has led to criticism and debates about the criminal justice system.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, two in five incarcerated people have a history of mental illness. Mental illness is highly stigmatized, and it is often publicly perceived that psychiatric patients are dangerous individuals.

Oftentimes, the environment of prisons and lack of treatment cause a deterioration in mental health. There should be reform to provide resources for those convicted in order for them to reenter society with proper support. In order for mental health conditions to improve, people must be given treatment. “Without treatment, mental health conditions can linger or worsen, increasing the likelihood of further involvement in the justice system,” notes Richard Williams of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Unfortunately, not all states have a treatment plan for mentally ill inmates. I believe that the solution to this problem would be to enforce reform of federal policies and rehabilitation treatment options for mentally ill people. It is important to be aware of issues outside of our sphere. There are many mental health organizations that are available. Making sure that local police departments are educated and trained about mental health could be a step toward a national solution.

Claire Hanson

York

