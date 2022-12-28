Well, I waited for the Portland Press Herald to say something about “The Twitter Files” … but nothing … not one thing.

I should have known better. If it was something about Donald Trump or Jan. 6, the newspaper would have had two pages of stuff.

Just like when the 13 brave soldiers were killed on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, and they brought their bodies home. President Biden stood on the tarmac at the airport and all he could do was look at his watch three times. In a million years, the newspaper would not print that.

Let’s see if you print my letter.

Tony O’Leary

Saco

