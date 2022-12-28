Well, I waited for the Portland Press Herald to say something about “The Twitter Files” … but nothing … not one thing.
I should have known better. If it was something about Donald Trump or Jan. 6, the newspaper would have had two pages of stuff.
Just like when the 13 brave soldiers were killed on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan, and they brought their bodies home. President Biden stood on the tarmac at the airport and all he could do was look at his watch three times. In a million years, the newspaper would not print that.
Let’s see if you print my letter.
Tony O’Leary
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.