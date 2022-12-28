Midcoast Youth Center will host its first annual Midnight on the Kennebec, a New Year’s Eve gala fundraiser from 8 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Maine Maritime Museum. Guests will enjoy refreshments by Long Reach Kitchen & Catering, including a cash bar, along with dancing and a photo booth for guests that will feature a moonlit backdrop by photographer Benjamin Williamson. Dress to the nines or whatever you are most comfortable in and come ring in the new year with friends and community. Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased online at midcoastyouth.org or by emailing [email protected]

“The economy continues to be uncertain, and fundraising continues to be a challenge, which has propelled us to think of new ways to support the critical programs we offer to local children, teens and young adults every day,” MYC Executive Director Jamie Dorr said in a prepared release.

MYC programs include free afterschool programming, daily homecooked meals, workforce development, mentoring and support to youth experiencing homelessness in Sagadahoc County, which last year reported 65 youth, under the age of 18, who lacked fixed, adequate, nighttime residence.

Along with the New Year’s fundraiser, MYC is also seeking year-end donations that will be matched by a generous donor up to $20,000.

Since established in 2016, MYC serves 550-plus youth and families a year, with a commitment to providing free programming that is inclusive for all, regardless of income.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: