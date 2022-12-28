Meetinghouse Arts welcomes the Don Roy Trio, joined by The Arnott Siblings, for a performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Don Roy Trio features Don Roy on fiddle, Cindy Roy on piano and Jay Young on bass. In addition to being a favorite band on the Maine contra dance scene, the Don Roy Ensemble has played at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, appeared with Garrison Keillor, and performed on two occasions at the Kennedy Center.

The Eastport Art Center described Don Roy this way, “called ‘the quintessential Downeast fiddler’ by Bau Graves, director of the Old Town School of Folk Music, Don Roy has garnered honors beyond counting, including three Individual Artist Fellowships (1994, 2001 and 2008) from the Maine Arts Commission, given for excellence in the pursuit of traditional arts.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children. They are available at eventbrite.com/e/450541239977.

The mission of Meetinghouse Arts is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen, and connect community. Meetinghouse Arts Gallery & Stage provides the primary performance venue for Meetinghouse Arts. It is located at 40 Main St in Freeport. For more information, as well as the community calendar of arts and cultural events, visit meetinghousearts.org.

