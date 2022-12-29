‘Nobody would choose this’: A turnpike rest area and a van become home for one Maine family Jeanie Cannell, her husband and his daughter have lived at the Kennebunk travel plaza on the Maine Turnpike for three months, unable to find affordable housing, even though two of them work full-time.

Anxiety high after active shooter hoaxes called into Maine schools Hundreds of southern Maine students were evacuated or allowed to leave school Tuesday as authorities investigated active shooter calls, which caused widespread fear.

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Maine ban on public funds for religious school tuition The ruling on a program for rural communities that do not have their own public high schools could create opportunities for school choice programs in other states.

Thank you, Maine. I think I'll go home now. Signing off – with a smile on my face and a lump in my throat – after 45 years in Maine journalism.

State to begin issuing $850 checks this week, but envelopes in short supply Maine Revenue Services expects to issue 200,000 refunds a week, meaning most of the 858,000 checks should be issued by the end of June – if the state has enough envelopes.

Scarborough veterinary hospital gets dogpiled over viral puppy tale An injured puppy is recovering but its owner couldn't afford the $10,000 bill. Now her dog is with new owners and the clinic is receiving death threats.

Briana Murphy, 24, a passionate and caring adventurer The 2015 Deering High graduate was ‘an awesome person to be around,’ says a cousin. ‘She was unapologetically her all the time.’

Large deposit of rare elements and minerals discovered in Maine One geologist estimates that Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County contains billions of dollars worth of rare materials used in military, industrial and clean-energy technologies.

When an influencer landed on Vinalhaven, cultures clashed and resentment lingers Former Goop food editor Ana Hito's attempt to revive restaurant spaces this summer brought backlash from islanders who disapproved of how she conducted business.