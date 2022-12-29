Mainers who incurred damages from Friday’s storm that were not covered by insurance are asked to file a damage assessment report with the state by Jan. 2.

Damages include losses due to flooding, falling trees, vehicle damages, and refrigeration failure, according to a news release from South Portland.

Residents and small businesses can find the preliminary damage assessment form here, and send it to [email protected] along with any pictures and supporting documents, or fill out this online survey through the city of Falmouth.

The applications are used to support a possible federal Individual Assistance declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency

