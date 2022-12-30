The home we have for sale this week is in a great neighborhood, within a great town, and it’s very close to the waterfront. Ferry Village neighbors have sidewalks that lead to local marinas for boating, the beloved Saltwater Grille for dinner, they can see community productions at the Mad Horse or Lyric Theaters, get their families involved at the nearby Boys and Girls Club or take outings to playgrounds, parks, trails, and Willard Beach.

The home itself is an early 20th century Cape that has four bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms over two floors, with plenty of storage in the attached, three-car garage. It sits on one of three individual lots that convey with the sale.

Property Highlights Single family home on three individual lots in a waterfront neighborhood

G Zone property, opening the possibility of build additional units with water views on upper levels

Close to Spring Point, Willard Beach the Green Belt multi-use trail, and groceries/amenities at Mill Creek

Five-minute drive to downtown Portland and just a little more to Interstate-295

This property is ultimately an investment/development opportunity for its next owners. After checking with the City of South Portland about what is legally permissible, there may be opportunities to expand the existing structure and/or build new units with upper levels that could have water views.

50 Dyer Street is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

