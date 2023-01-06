291 MOLYNEUX RD., Camden — $1.345 million

4 beds, 4.5 baths, 4,996 SF

Serving up 1990s-era contemporary design on 11 acres and 1,000 feet on Trout Brook, this large, secluded home with multi-level decks and an outdoor hot tub is just 6 minutes’ drive to downtown Camden. The entryway is framed by an open staircase and catwalks. Just beyond is the sunken living room with a soaring stone hearth. The sauna is located between the two wings of the house, one of which houses the primary suite, office, and secondary sitting rooms. Listed by Scott Horty, Camden Real Estate Company. See the full listing.

95 HERMAN AVE., Portland — $780,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 2,108 SF

This contemporary cottage-style home on Peaks Island is distinguished by bold, primary colors and natural wood accents, from the interior window casings and exposed beam ceilings to the two-person sauna stall on the lower level. The primary bedroom and back deck look out on the English style garden with raised beds. Three heat pumps and area stoves add energy efficiency, and the price includes furnishings. Located about a 10-minute walk from the ferry. Listed by Jill Keefe, Port Island Realty. See the full listing.

169 HARTSNECK RD., St. George — $425,000

4 beds, 2 baths, 1,862 SF

Turn south on Route 131 in Thomaston to eventually reach a pink ranch that sits 1.59 acres less than 1,000 feet from the shore of Tenants Harbor. There are some nice details in here: a yellow, Bertazzoni electric range and marble-topped island in the kitchen, mini spiral stairs leading to the mezzanine level office, and—mentioned in the listing but not pictured—a “leisure room” with a sauna and hot tub. Layout includes a self-contained wing to be used as an in-law apartment or rental. Listed by Erik Jura, Cates Real Estate. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: