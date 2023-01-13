45 W. FRANKLIN RD., FRANKLIN — $475,000

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,704 SF

Wonder why this circa 1840s home look like it has traveled through time in perfect preservation—gingerbread trim, Monson slate sink, wood/gas cookstove—and all? According to the listing, two professional conservators have spent the last 40 years restoring original farmhouse details while updating systems like an on-demand water heater. There’s a lofted artist studio on the nicely landscaped site, plus 11 acres that could be divided with town approval. Listed by Rona Gandy, The Christopher Group, LLC. See the full listing.

114 RIDGE RD., BATH — $495,000

2 beds, 1 bath, 2,200 SF

Built in 1984 with a 2003 addition, this home sits on a 1.8-acre lot with an estimated 150 feet of frontage on the New Meadows River. The living/dining/kitchen area has an open layout, brightened by white-washed, beam crossed ceilings. Find the two bedrooms up the central stairs. The addition has a spacious catwalk overlooking a large, flexible space heated by wood stove, with sliding doors to the back yard. Recent $25,000 price drop. Listed by Sandra C. Fish, William Raveis Real Estate – Brunswick. See the full listing.

23 KIMBALL CORNER RD., NAPLES — $449,000

5 beds, 3.5 baths, 4,400 SF

Three fireplaces, wide plank floors, and generous moldings mark this 1790 farmhouse. Both the barn and attic could be finished for even more space. According to the listing, structural updates include renewed foundations and drainage, newly lined basement and sump pump, added insulation, and modernized plumbing. The four-acre lot abuts a land preservation and is located within two miles of Sebago Lake. Recent $50,500 price drop. Listed by Ryan Fitzgerald, Legacy Properties – Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

