WISCASSET — A man trying to back up his pickup truck at Marketplace Plaza with the driver’s side door open and one foot outside the door ended up falling out of the truck and driving over himself, causing serious injuries, according to police.

Fortunately for the victim, a host of medically-trained bystanders rushed to his side and rendered aid until Wiscasset Ambulance Service arrived at the plaza, located on U.S. Route 1, to take him to the hospital.

Wiscasset police Officer Jonathan Barnes was off-duty at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and pulling his vehicle into the plaza to head to Marketplace Cafe for breakfast with his girlfriend and their children when he saw an emergency room nurse attending to the injured man, he said. Barnes would not name the victim in deference to his family’s wish for privacy, he said.

A school resource officer who is medically-trained, Barnes said Monday in a phone interview he could comment only on the injuries he assisted with, which were serious leg injuries. Wiscasset Fire Rescue and two off-duty paramedics also assisted.

He said he believed some of the injuries to the victim were from the plow, when the truck moved over him.

The man was conscious at the time and taken to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta, according to Barnes, who said Monday he believed the man was still at the hospital. Barnes said just after 1 p.m. Monday he had spoken with the victim’s family, who did not want to comment to the media and requested privacy.

Barnes praised those who stopped to help, saying they were at the right place at the right time.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community here, so everybody that saw it did everything they could and jumped into action,” he said.

A post on Wiscasset Police Department’s Facebook page describes the incident, saying police, EMS and fire officials responded.

“When they arrived they found several bystanders including an off duty Wiscasset officer, ER nurse, paramedics and other civilians had immediately jumped into action. They provided much needed aid until EMS could transport the subject. We did not get the names of everyone who assisted before they left. If you were one of the individuals who helped or know someone who was, please extend our heartfelt thank you for willingness to help your fellow man in need. People helping people is what community is all about.”

