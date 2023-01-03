FALMOUTH – Ellen Bailey, 94, a longtime resident of Falmouth, ME passed away at her home on Little Sebago Lake with two of her children by her side on December 23, 2022. Ellen was born in Portland, ME on July 7, 1928, to William and Ellen Mahoney. She was the oldest daughter in a family of five and spent her entire life in the greater Portland area.

After graduating from Saint Joseph’s Academy, she worked in the back office for the A&P. Ellen was a stay-at-home Mom, who raised her children and was involved in every aspect of their upbringing. Later in life, Ellen enjoyed working at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield and UNUM. Ellen loved to ski, and it was on the slopes where she met her husband to be, Roger C. Bailey. Roger and Ellen were married in 1956 and lived happily together until Roger’s death on October 24, 2003.

Ellen was a loving and loyal woman. She was smart, forward-thinking, and strong-willed, with a great sense of humor and sarcastic wit. She enjoyed watching sports, discussing politics, and investing in the stock market. In her retirement, she was an avid golfer and had fun playing cards with her friends. Far outweighing these interests was her love for family. Ellen took great pride in her six children and nine grandchildren. She was very close with her siblings and their children. She loved all family gatherings, especially the ones at Little Sebago Lake.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Roger Bailey, her parents William and Ellen Mahoney, and her siblings William “Bill” Mahoney, James “Bud” McBrady, and Lawrence Mahoney. Ellen is survived by her children Marie Reed (Delbert), Clifford Bailey, Barbara Beckwitt (Rick), Ellen Bailey, Michael Bailey (Janine), Peter Bailey; her grandchildren Jack and Cassidy Beckwitt, Krista and Jenna Bailey, Nicole, Hannah, Sam and Madyson Bailey, Cooper Reed; her beloved sister, Mary Levy (Dick); and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Public Viewing from 4 pm – 6 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Please join Ellen’s family for the Funeral Mass at 11 am on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. Pius X Church located at 492 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103 to mourn the loss of a wonderful and special woman and to celebrate her life. Ellen was a lifelong parishioner at St. Pius X.

To share memories of Ellen or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Little Sebago Lake Association or a local charity of your choice.

