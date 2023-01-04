LEWISTON – Roger P. Blouin, 74, of Webber Avenue, in Lewiston passed away Sunday evening Jan. 1. 2023, at CMMC with family at his side. He was born in Lewiston on Oct. 6, 1948, a son of Roland and Rita (Perreault) Blouin. Roger was educated in Lewiston schools, graduated from Lewiston High School and remained a lifelong resident of this community.

He was a military veteran having served his country in the U.S. Army until his Honorable Discharge. Following the death of his first wife, he married the former Lorraine (Roy) Guerin on June 24,1977 and together they settled in Lewiston to begin their life together.

Roger worked for over 40 years at Phillips Elmet as a rod and parts repairer until his retirement. While working there, he served as Shop Steward and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 340.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He especially enjoyed watching hockey and baseball. Roger was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and an extremely avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens, watching them on TV as often as he could. He enjoyed the family gatherings throughout the year and spending Summers at the family camp at Jimmy Pond on Tacoma Lakes. He loved the holidays with the family, especially Christmas, and decorated the house inside and out.

He was a loving, devoted and hardworking husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.﻿

He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Lorraine Blouin of Lewiston; daughter Michelle Fraser and husband Kevin of Candia, N.H., daughter Louise Michaud and husband Eddy of Lewiston, daughter Rachel Lepardo and husband Stephen of West Roxbury, Mass., son Andre Guerin and partner Pam Giroux of Lewiston, son Daniel Guerin and wife Denise of Minot, daughter Marriette Riendeau and husband Timothy of Sabattus and son Ronald Guerin of Portland; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters Louise Mendoza and husband Fernando of Lewiston and Pauline Blouin of Lewiston; one brother Leo Blouin and wife Terry of Turner and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was predeceased by his parents and two brothers Raymond and Eugene Blouin.﻿

Visitation Fortin / AUBURN Thursday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Holy Cross Church Friday 1 p.m. Committal to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

To leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please visit http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 217 Turner St. AUBURN, 783-8545.

Those wishing may make donations in his memory to the Travis Mills Foundation at http://www.travismillsfoundation.org