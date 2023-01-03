Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson recently announced the election of Janice Latulippe to the Board of Trustees.

A Freeport resident, Latulippe is recently retired from BerryDunn, having served as a principal and leader of the firm’s Financial Services Practice Group and past member of BerryDunn’s Management Committee. Throughout her career, Latulippe provided assurance and consulting services to banks and other financial service providers throughout New England. She serves on the board of Freeport Community Services as well as the Go Red Committee for the American Heart Association.

“We are thrilled to welcome Janice Latulippe to Bath Savings’ Board of Trustees,” Hutchinson said. “Her extensive financial background, community involvement, and commitment to our region will be an asset to our organization.”

