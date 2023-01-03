McCreight reflects on 8 years in Legislature

The former public school social worker was a relative newcomer to both Harpswell and politics when circumstances helped launch her first run in 2014. She campaigned hard and captured 53.3% of the vote to take the seat. No opponent would come within 15 percentage points for the next three elections.

McCreight rose to positions of influence in the Legislature, serving as House chair of both the Marine Resources Committee and the Opioid Task Force. An advocate for health care — especially mental health and reproductive rights — and the marine environment, she introduced bills on each subject and shepherded them into law.

Joyce Edwards grew up in the city of Rochester, New York, on Lake Ontario, attending public schools in Rochester. She was Jay to her family and later to classmates at Ohio’s College of Wooster, where she met her husband, Tim McCreight (pronounced McRight). They married in 1971 and she graduated with a sociology degree in 1973.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, college campuses were simmering with student protests against the Vietnam War. An hour from Wooster, Kent State University became the epicenter of the movement in 1970, when National Guardsmen killed four protesters.

McCreight had grown up in a Republican family but had not engaged in politics before college. She experienced an awakening amid the protests, marching in Washington, D.C., during her freshman year.

McCreight said she connected to Democratic values, like “looking out for the most vulnerable.” But she never expected to become a lawmaker.

After Wooster, the McCreights lived in Vermont, then Massachusetts, before Tim McCreight took a job as a professor of metalsmithing at the Portland College of Art, now the Maine College of Art and Design, and the family moved to Cape Elizabeth.

Jay McCreight earned a master’s degree in clinical counseling from the University of Southern Maine in 1993. She worked for Head Start, an adoption agency, and the mental health provider Sweetser. For 20 years, she was a social worker with South Portland Public Schools.

McCreight balanced a caseload of up to 50 students. Her favorite part of the job was working with autistic children, in classes and one on one, to teach social skills. She also led groups that helped kids navigate grief and divorce.

For McCreight, social work “was all about advocacy.” So, too, was her work in the Legislature years later. “I think the advocacy is the link — advocacy not just for but with people,” she said.

In search of a more tranquil place to live, the McCreights found Harpswell. Jay McCreight was “mesmerized” by the beauty of the place during an early visit. They bought property on Great Island in 2001 and built their home in 2007-08.

A Harpswell neighbor, Helen Regan, encouraged McCreight to get involved with politics. During President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, McCreight ran a Grandmothers for Obama volunteer group that mailed postcards to Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

One of her volunteers, Judy Kahrl, founded Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights, or GRR, and invited McCreight to the first meeting. When the organization took its cause to the State House, McCreight felt energized by the atmosphere and activism.

McCreight’s neighbor, Regan, was volunteering with Jeremy Saxton, a Harpswell Democrat who was challenging the Republican representative of Maine House District 51 — Harpswell, West Bath, and a slice of Brunswick. McCreight signed on as volunteer coordinator.

She immersed herself in the role, canvassing for Saxton, meeting fellow volunteers, attending events. Saxton won the 2012 election, while McCreight took on another background role as chair of the Harpswell Democratic Committee.

After one term, Saxton decided not to seek reelection.

“We started looking for a candidate and we weren’t getting any eager takers,” McCreight said. “And then I started having people say to me, ‘Why don’t you run?’ And I said what everybody says: ‘I’m better behind the scenes.’”

But the questions kept coming. “It makes you think, and it’s flattering, and you begin to think, ‘Could I?”” McCreight said.

She could — and she spent almost every day on the trail to win her first term. “It was so energizing to knock on doors, to meet people,” she said.