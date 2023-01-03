BIDDEFORD — Gilbert L. Cote, 91, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Gilbert, fondly known as Gil, was born to Carise and Annie (Berube) Cote on Sept. 3, 1931 in Connor, Maine. At the age of 11, Gil moved with his family to Biddeford where he attended local schools and went on to work in several area manufacturing companies. In 2000, Gil retired from Biddeford Textile where he was well known for his dedication, diligence, and masterful skill as a forklift operator.

Gil married the love of his life, Fleurette Bouffard, on June 16, 1951. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with five children; Pearl, Daniel, Kenneth, Anthony, and Christina.

Gil was a truck and motorcycle enthusiast. He enjoyed the simplicity of taking rides with his wife whether it was to explore new roads or drive the well-known route to one of their favorite spots, the beach at Fortunes Rocks. At the age of 50, Gil became an avid runner. The dedication he showed to his work and to his family followed him to the road and in no time his shelves were filled with trophies and his drawers were full of commemorative race shirts. Gil went on to run five marathons including the Maine Coast Marathon and the Casco Bay Marathon. In his later years, Gil transitioned to biking and you could often find him biking the paths through St. Joseph’s Cemetery. His determination and perseverance were an inspiration.

When Gil was not with his family, he enjoyed the company of friends. Dancing, camping, and meeting up for coffee (at the local establishment with the best coffee deal) were among some of his favorite pastimes with friends.

Gil was predeceased by: his four sisters, Kathleen Bragg, Mildred Hebert, Jeannette Graffam and Myrtle Lefebvre; as well as his daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Cote.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Fleurette Cote; his five children, Pearl Petit and her husband Reginald, Daniel Cote, Kenneth Cote and his partner Sharon Marcoux, Anthony Cote and his wife Lynn (Dineen), and Christina Lamontagne and her husband John. He is also survived by: his seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Carissa, Anthony Jr., Blair, Taylor, Samantha and Cody; and three great-grandchildren, Kierra, Taya and Samuel.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Gil’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME. 04074

