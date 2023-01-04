BRUNSWICK – Nilda Rosa Vázquez Jacobus “Nani” passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Nilda was born on August 23, 1930 in Humacao, PR, the daughter of Rosa Mercedes Larruz Antomattei and Miguel Isidro Vázquez Martínez.

Nilda began what was to become a lifelong career in the sciences when, at 16, she won a scholarship to attend the University of PR, from which she graduated with a BS in Biology and Chemistry (1951), then earned a masters in Sanitary Science (1952). She was an Asst. Prof. of Microbiology until 1962.

In 1957 Nilda married Antero (Tito) Batista Cordero, with whom she had her first child, Juan Carlos, born in NYC. In 1962 Nilda and Juan moved to LA where Nilda attended UCLA School of Public Health graduating with a MPH (1968). At UCLA Nilda re-married Herbert Jacobus, and had a daughter, Michelle. From 1968 through her retirement in 2016, Nilda held leadership positions overseeing micro. labs in California, Boston and New York. In the late 60s, when she began, she was one of the first Latinas in leadership in biological sciences in the mainland US.

Nilda moved to Maine in 2004 and became part of the community where she has enjoyed USM Senior College, book club, line dancing, and volunteering at Curtis Library.

Nilda’s strength lives on in her son, Juan Carlos Batista and his wife Joell, her daughter, Michelle Vázquez Jacobus and her husband Robert Baskett; her sister Sonia Vázquez Martínez; her grandchildren, Dante Jacob, Luka Rosa and Sophia Rosa Baskett, and Caden Carlo Antero and Bella Rosa Batista, as well as dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Our family holds a deep appreciation for the caring and patient professionals at Neighbors, Family Care Plus, and Ivy Park.

A service in celebration of Nilda’s life will be held on Jan. 6, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. To leave condolences, please visit NVJObit https://www.legacy.com

