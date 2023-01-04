BUXTON – Phyllis Springer, 87, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.

She was born in Rockland on June 5, 1935, daughter of the late Oscar and Margaret Robinson.

Over the years, Phyllis worked for Humpty Dumpty and Newbert’s at the lunch counter in Rockland, Bona Vontus in their printing department, and for 30 years at National Semiconductor where she retired from at age 61 in 1996.

She enjoyed spending her summers boating on Casco Bay, cooking her chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies, listening to country music – especially the CMT countdown, reading People magazine, going to McDonald’s, and tending to her beautiful gardens where her creeping phlox grew. She spent time in Zephyrhills, Fla., at White’s RV Park, where she was known for her great tan. She also loved the constant companionship of her Shih Tzu dog named Teddie Bear.

She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Springer in 2019; a daughter, Pamela Jean Springer who died in 1961 at age 2-and-a-half; brother, Raymond Robinson and a grandson- Monty Winchenbach, age 42 who died on June 24, 2021.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jean Springer of Buxton, and Deborah Lawton of Rockland; a grandson, Jimmy Myers of Washington, Maine, and her dear friends and neighbors who took great care of her, Joanne, Diana, Tami, Kathy, and Henry.

Services will be private amongst the family. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.