Experience the joys of winter in Scarborough with an array of outdoor recreation spaces. Once we have sustained cold temperatures, head to our municipal skate pond for a fun activity for the family.

For over three decades, Scarborough’s Community Services department has maintained an outdoor rink for skaters to enjoy during opportune winter conditions at no cost. The rink is located at 20 Municipal Drive in Scarborough, between the high school turf field and Wentworth School. Parking is available at Wentworth School or along the high school fields and tennis courts.

As long as we have had sustained low temperatures for days at a time, the ice rink is generally able to open on a day-to-day basis. It will then remain open as long as the cold weather persists. Check for the latest conditions on the Scarborough Community Services Facebook page, updated weekday mornings between 9 and 10 a.m. The post will be pinned to the top of the Scarborough Community Services page to let you know if the ice rink is open for normal hours, closed due to poor ice or weather conditions, or closed for maintenance with the hope of opening later in the day.

Scarborough Community Services will be monitoring conditions and maintaining the rink, including snow removal and periodic reflooding to resurface the ice. If you go by and it looks like you could skate, and there are no signs out saying it is closed, feel free to use the rink. However, if there are signs out saying the rink is closed, please do not skate. Rink closures are intended for public safety and to prepare the rink for incoming colder weather, if staff foresee an opportunity to improve surface conditions.

There are two distinct rinks — an upper rink for hockey and a lower rink for skating. Please try your best to adhere to these area uses, especially when there are young first-time skaters using the lower rink. Any person who is younger than high school age must wear a helmet at all times when playing hockey. Hockey is only allowed on the upper rink–it is prohibited on the lower rink.

There are benches around the rink for people to take gear on and off and lights will be turned on in the evening hours. Both rinks will be open to the public, depending on weather and ice conditions, daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Community Services aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents by promoting a community centered environment through properly maintained public spaces and engaging recreation opportunities. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Community Services staff at [email protected] or 207-730-4150.

