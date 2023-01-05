RICHMOND — Angel Huntsman scored 31 points Thursday as the North Yarmouth Academy girls basketball team cruised to an 82-43 victory over Richmond.

Huntsman added three rebounds and four steals for North Yarmouth (7-0). The Panthers also got 16 points, five rebounds and four steals from Graca Bila and 10 points and three rebounds from Charlotte Harper-Cunningham.

Kara Briand and Izzy Stewart scored 12 points each for Richmond (6-2) with the former grabbing eight rebounds and the latter recording seven. Jayden Brillant added eight boards of her own for the Bobcats.

LAKE REGION 47, FREEPORT 21: Margo Tremblay scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter as the Lakers (5-1) used an 18-5 advantage to pull away at Naples.

Melissa Mayo added 16 points, including five 3-pointers. Lake Region led 13-10 after the first quarter, then held the Falcons scoreless until three minutes remained in the third. By the end of the third, Lake Region’s lead was 40-15.

Angel Pillsbury led Freeport (2-4) with nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

RICHMOND 41, NYA 40: Hunter Mason had eight of his 14 points down the stretch as the Bobcats rallied past the host Panthers at Yarmouth.

Connor Vashon chipped in 11 points for Richmond (7-1), which outscored NYA 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

Nate Oney had 15 points, all from behind the arc, for NYA (3-5). Moses Semuhoza added 13 for the Panthers.

LISBON 49, ST. DOMINIC 36: Levi Tibbetts led the Greyhounds (4-2) with 19 points in the win over the Saints in Lisbon.

Chase Mailhot also had 16 points for Lisbon.

Jack Brocke led St. Dom’s (2-5) with 10 points, and Jon Tangilamesu added nine points.

