Theo Pow scored 20 points, including a go-ahead jumper with less than 20 seconds remaining, and Kennebunk slipped past

Marshwood, 55-54, in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Thursday in South Berwick.

Max Andrews and Jacob Thompson added 11 points apiece for Kennebunk (5-2).

Andrew Perry poured in 29 points for Marshwood (5-2), while Jason Singer chipped in with 12.

WAYNFLETE 41, SACOPEE VALLEY 39: Cole Isherwood drained three free throws with less than a second remaining, and the Flyers (4-3) rallied from a seven-point deficit with 1:34 left to beat the Hawks (3-5) in Hiram.

Matt Adey and Nico Kirby each had 10 points for Waynflete, Ishan Reese added eight and Isherwood finished with seven.

Evan Coolbroth led Sacopee Valley with 16 points. Carson Black chipped in with 11.

FALMOUTH 60, GORHAM 56: Judd Armstrong scored 19 points to help the Navigators (6-1) hold off the Rams (5-3) at Gorham.

Chris Simonds tossed in 17 points and Lucas Dilworth chipped in with 10.

Ashton Leclerc had five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Gorham.

THORNTON ACADEMY 61, SCARBOROUGH 40: Braden Camire hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Golden Trojans (7-0) defeated the Red Storm (2-5) at Saco.

Two of Camire’s 3-pointers came in the first quarter as the Golden Trojans opened a 17-4 lead.

Will Davies finished with 12 points for Thornton.

Nate Glidden led Scarborough with 10 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 82, MASSABESIC 22: The Red Riots (7-1) opened with a 24-0 run and easily handled the Mustangs (0-6) in South Portland.

Nafees Padgett dropped in 19 points to lead a balanced attack for South Portland, with Jaelen Jackson adding 13.

Tyler Boissoneault had seven points for Massabesic.

BRUNSWICK 51, MORSE 42: Thomas Harvey scored 11 of his 17 points in the third quarter as the Dragons (2-5) pulled away from the Shipbuilders (1-5) at Bath.

Harvey also grabbed six rebounds for Brunswick, which used an 18-10 run in the third quarter to extend a 21-17 halftime lead to 39-27.

Trevor Gerrish added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 59, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 36: Landen Johnson scored 19 points and Diamond Hakizimana added 10 as the Seagulls (8-0) rolled past the Guardians (2-5) in Old Orchard Beach.

Old Orchard led 38-14 at halftime.

Sonny Johnson led Seacoast with 10 points.

RICHMOND 41, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 40: Hunter Mason got eight of his 14 points down the stretch as the Bobcats (7-1) rallied past the Panthers (2-5) at Yarmouth.

Connor Vashon chipped in with 11 points.

Nate Oney scored 15 points, all from behind the arc, for NYA. Moses Semuhoza tossed in 13.

WELLS 58, OAK HILL 39: Kayden Springer scored eight of his 11 points in the first quarter, and Caden Dufort added 10 of his 13 points in the second as the Warriors (2-5) took control against the Raiders (1-6) at Wells.

Springer and Dufort combined for six 3-pointers. Spencer Carpenter scored 10 points for Wells, which led 18-6 after the first quarter and 35-16 at the half.

Maverick Swan led Oak Hill with 10 points.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 58, WISCASSET 28: Nate Corey and Peyton Reckards scored 23 points apiece as the Bereans (1-4) defeated the Wolverines (0-6) at Waterville.

Corey added 13 rebounds.

Dylan Akers scored seven points for Wiscasset.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 44, CAPE ELIZABETH 37: Noah Hebert paced the Patriots (5-2) with 17 points in a win over the Capers (3-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Nate Hebert chipped in with 12 points.

Owen Tighe led Cape Elizabeth with 11 points. Sam Lombardo and Alex Van Huystee each had nine.

