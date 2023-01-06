BRUNSWICK – Katherine A. “Michi” Potter, 90, formerly of Bowdoinham, passed away Dec. 20, 2022.

Born Sachiko Kidokoro from Kawaguchi, Japan, she left friends and family behind and moved to the United States shortly after marrying James Potter in 1955.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband, James.

She is survived by her sister, Kiyoko Kaneko; and many nieces and nephews in Japan; her daughter, Joanne of Michigan, two sons, Charles and his wife Carolyn of Florida, William and his wife Angela of Lisbon Falls; her grandchildren Christopher, Kevin, Jacob, and Ryan; and her many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is planned in the spring for friends and family.

