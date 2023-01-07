Kalin Curtis made a steal and went in for a breakaway layup at the buzzer, capping Gorham’s comeback from a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes to beat Bonny Eagle, 42-40, in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Saturday in Standish.

Ellie Gay dropped in 18 points for Gorham (6-2). Julia Reed had seven.

Ember Hastings led Bonny Eagle (4-4) with 15 points. Kaitlyn Bartash added 11.

SOUTH PORTLAND 49, SCARBOROUGH 35: Ava Bryant’s three-point play sparked a 21-5 fourth-quarter surge that carried the Red Riots (3-5) to a win over the Red Storm (2-6) in South Portland.

Bryant scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter, as the Red Riots forced 10 turnovers in the last eight minutes.

Destiny Peters added nine points off the bench and Anna Brown scored eight.

The Red Storm, who erased an early 15-point deficit with a 19-5 third-quarter run, were paced by Caroline Hartley with 14 points. Isabel Freedman had eight.

WESTBROOK 55, KENNEBUNK 54: Taylar Hodge made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, leading the Blue Blazes (7-3) past the Rams (2-6) in Kennebunk.

Westbrook extended its winning streak to four games.

Skylar Holder scored 15 points for Kennebunk.

FALMOUTH 72, MORSE 28: Emily Abbott sank three 3-pointers on the way to 19 points as the Navigators (5-3) raced past the Shipbuilders (1-6) Falmouth.

Anna Turgeon contributed 16 points.

Haley Kirkpatrick tallied 19 points for Morse.

MT. ARARAT 54, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: Kayleigh Wagg logged 13 points, and Julianna Allen and Cali Pomerleau added 11 apiece to lift the Eagles (6-1) over the Panthers (4-4) in Topsham.

Medomak’s Kytana Williamson led all scorers with 16 points. Addison McCormick chipped in 14 and Maya Cannon had 10.

SACOPEE VALLEY 44, TRAIP ACADEMY 34: Brooke Landry recorded 21 points as the Hawks (5-5) handled the Rangers (3-4) in Hiram.

Alex Schroeder finished with 11 points for Sacopee.

Hannah Thorsen led Traip with 14 points. Emme Hale had nine.

LEWISTON 65, NOBLE 31: Natalie Morin dropped in 22 points and Koral Morin added 20 as the Blue Devils (2-5) cruised to a win over the Knights (0-7) in Lewiston.

Emily Clark led Noble with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 94, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 27: Sarah English had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (8-0) as they cruised past the Guardians (2-6) at Eliot.

Athena Gee added 21 points, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham tossed in 14, and Madilyn Onorato had 11.

Seacoast Christian was paced by Ellie Leech with 14 points and Breckyn Winship with 13.

